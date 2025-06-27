HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Plot to carry out grenade attacks in 4 Assam cities foiled: Sarma

Plot to carry out grenade attacks in 4 Assam cities foiled: Sarma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 17:28 IST

x

All suspects entrusted with carrying out blasts in four major locations of Assam, including the one that occurred in Bokakhat last week, have been arrested by the police and the grenades meant for the purpose recovered from them, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends mock Parliament on the 1975 emergency, in Guwahati, Assam, June 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 'key person' involved with the plan is still absconding, though the police have his whereabouts and he will be nabbed soon, Sarma said.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants had lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp at Bokakhat on June 24, injuring three police personnel who were inmates of the camp.

 

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said, "The plan was to carry out blasts in Bokakhat, Guwahati, Tezpur and Lakhimpur. The police have arrested all those who were to carry out these blasts."

The three remaining grenades meant for the blasts and a pistol have been recovered from houses of the accused, he said.

Maintaining that 'criminal-minded' people were behind the plan and attack rather than militants, Sarma said, "Further inquiry is on to determine who instigated these persons to carry out the attacks. They are giving conflicting statements at the moment."

He said those arrested are apparently not members of any militant organisation, though one of them had been with the ULFA but was jailed for a long period.

"These are criminal-minded people, one has been jailed in cattle lifting related case, another in drugs case, etc. Operations are still going on. One person, who was the key in this, is yet to be arrested. He is not in Assam, but we know his whereabouts," Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, added.

To a question if such blast could lead to bringing back AFSPA, the chief minister said, "AFSPA is not related to sporadic incident. It is used in case of prolonged insurgency. It is also out of our state and we will do nothing to bring it back."

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act is currently in force in the three districts of Tinsukia, Charaideo and Sivasagar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Terror group claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam
Terror group claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam
MLA among 6 held in Assam for posts on Pahalgam attack
MLA among 6 held in Assam for posts on Pahalgam attack
In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack
In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack
3 linked with opening of Assam's 'Miya Museum' held
3 linked with opening of Assam's 'Miya Museum' held
1 more linked to B'deshi terror group held in Assam
1 more linked to B'deshi terror group held in Assam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant rains0:53

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant...

Watch! Dramatic visuals from Jagannath Rath Yatra in Rajkot1:37

Watch! Dramatic visuals from Jagannath Rath Yatra in Rajkot

'Ek Parivar Ke Karan Hua', S Jaishankar takes on Gandhi family5:28

'Ek Parivar Ke Karan Hua', S Jaishankar takes on Gandhi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD