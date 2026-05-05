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Maharashtra OSD Booked For Attempted Murder Of Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 23:29 IST

A Maharashtra government officer on special duty (OSD) has been booked for attempted murder after allegedly attacking his wife for questioning him about his mobile phone messages, escalating into a violent assault.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra OSD booked for allegedly attempting to murder his wife after she questioned him about phone messages.
  • The OSD is accused of assaulting his wife and attempting to strangle her at their Pune residence.
  • The officer also allegedly attacked his son with a bat when he tried to intervene in the assault.
  • The wife filed a complaint at the Koregaon Park police station, leading to the OSD's booking under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A government functionary posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to a Maharashtra cabinet minister was booked on Monday for allegedly attempting to murder his wife when asked about phone chats and assaulting their son at their Pune city home, police said.

Details of the Alleged Assault

The officer is currently on deputation at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai. The bureaucrat was booked after his wife filed a complaint at the Koregaon Park police station, they said.

 

The OSD was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), according to police.

The Incident and Aftermath

According to the FIR, the alleged incident took place on April 30 at the couple's residence in the city.

The officer got angry when his wife asked him about the password of his mobile phone. She also enquired about some of the messages he had received and sent from the phone, said police, citing the complaint.

Enraged over his wife's repeated queries, the OSD allegedly beat her up and tried to strangle her to death. When their son tried to intervene, he attacked him with a bat, said police.

The officer's wife then pushed him away and later left for Ahilyanagar district, around 125km from Pune, with their son, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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