Maharashtra Minister Accuses AIMIM Leader Over Shelter To Accused

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat has accused an AIMIM corporator of 'double standards' for allegedly providing shelter to Nida Khan, who is accused in the Nashik TCS sexual harassment and forced conversion case, sparking controversy and raising questions about political involvement.

Key Points Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat accuses AIMIM corporator Matin Patel of harbouring Nida Khan, accused in a Nashik TCS sexual harassment case.

Matin Patel faces a notice from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation over alleged illegal construction.

Shirsat alleges Nida Khan was a 'paid worker' and claims a political party is involved in the conversion racket.

Asaduddin Owaisi's defence of Nida Khan is criticised by Shirsat, questioning his understanding of the law.

Shirsat supports PM Modi's appeal for austerity, noting similar appeals by previous governments.

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Tuesday accused AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, booked for harbouring Nashik TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case accused Nida Khan, of indulging in "double standards".

Nida Khan was arrested in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7, with police claiming that Patel provided her shelter.

On May 9, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation issued a notice to Patel over alleged "illegal" construction in the city, seeking a clarification from him within 72 hours. If no reply is received from Patel, the corporation has the authority to decide the fate of the house, the notice said.

A leader of the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) earlier said Patel will move the court in the matter.

Shirsat's Allegations Against AIMIM Corporator

Targeting the AIMIM and its corporator, Shirsat told reporters, "Nida Khan allegedly stayed in Matin Patel's residence with her relatives. The municipal corporation issued him a notice. On one hand, Matin and his people say this house does not belong to him, and on the other hand, they (plan to) move court against the corporation. This shows their double standards."

The social justice minister appealed to the civic body to act on the encroachment case, claiming the notice period has ended.

Claims of Political Involvement in Conversion Racket

Shirsat claimed Nida Khan was merely a "paid worker" and alleged involvement of a political party in the conversion racket.

He also targeted AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who had said it was wrong to associate his party with the TCS case accused Nida Khan and asserted the latter would be proven innocent in court.

"Owaisi is a barrister, does he not know the law? An accused is sentenced in court, but at the same time, the accused cannot be set free," he said.

Investigation into TCS Harassment Case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the TCS Nashik unit.

Khan is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. According to the FIR, she also allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

Support for PM Modi's Austerity Appeal

Meanwhile, Shirsat supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity, saying earlier governments also did the same.

"There is no need for the Opposition to make such an issue out of PM Modi's appeal. The PM made this appeal considering the possible problems in the country. What he said applies to everyone -- from ministers to common people. Such appeals were also made by earlier governments," he added.

Emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the West Asia conflict, PM Modi has called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures to strengthen the economy.