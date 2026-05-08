Maharashtra Minister Demands Probe Into AIMIM's Role In TCS Case

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat is urging police to investigate the potential involvement of AIMIM and ex-MP Imtiaz Jaleel in the Nashik TCS case, which involves allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment.

Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat demands investigation into AIMIM's potential involvement in the Nashik TCS religious conversion case.

Nida Khan, accused of religious conversion and sexual harassment at TCS Nashik, was arrested after weeks in hiding.

Shirsat alleges AIMIM is encouraging religious conversions and that Nida Khan is part of a larger network operating in Maharashtra.

Imtiaz Jaleel defends Khan, calling her arrest the result of a 'media trial' and stating he will cooperate with police if questioned.

A Special Investigation Team is probing multiple cases of molestation and harassment at the TCS Nashik unit.

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat said on Friday that police should investigate if AIMIM and its ex-MP Imtiaz Jaleel had any involvement in the Nashik TCS case, a day after accused Nida Khan was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Jaleel called Khan's arrest the outcome of a "media trial" and said the police will question him if they have anything to ask.

Weeks after she went into hiding, Khan, accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment of some women colleagues at a TCS unit in Nashik, was taken into custody in the city on Thursday.

Minister Alleges AIMIM Encourages Religious Conversions

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shirsat, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, alleged that Jaleel had earlier openly supported Khan and made statements in her favour.

"AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) is trying to encourage religious conversions and cheat girls. Nida Khan is merely a pawn, but they have a network across Maharashtra. I will request the chief minister to order an inquiry through the SIT to expose the mastermind," he said.

The Shiv Sena minister also claimed that several unemployed youths in the city possess expensive motorcycles and mobile phones, and demanded that the source of their money be investigated.

Demands Investigation Into Source Of Funds

"The incident (of Nashik) came to light in March. We don't know where Khan was all these days, but she was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She was hiding in a slum where illegal activities take place. AIMIM supported her. Jaleel and his aides should be investigated," Shirsat said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

Accusations Against Nida Khan

Khan is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. According to the FIR, she also allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions

"The masterminds of the case are definitely in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This city has been famous for terrorist activities and has been declared sensitive several times," Shirsat said.

Jaleel Defends Khan, Cites 'Media Trial'

Defending Khan, Jaleel said the rejection of her anticipatory bail plea by a sessions court does not mean that she is a criminal.

"She can approach the high court and the Supreme Court. But it is unfortunate that such cases are imposed on people due to 'media trials'. I hope the police will follow the law. If they have anything to ask, they will question me," said Jaleel.