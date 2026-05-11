Action Against AIMIM Leader For Harbouring Accused

An AIMIM leader in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is facing potential disqualification and legal action for allegedly harbouring an accused individual and violating construction laws, sparking political controversy.

Key Points AIMIM leader Matin Patel is under investigation for allegedly harbouring Nida Khan, who is accused in a sexual harassment and forced conversion case.

Authorities are scrutinising Patel's property for alleged illegal construction, which violates the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to Patel regarding the alleged illegal construction at his house.

If Patel is found to have violated construction norms, his position as corporator could be cancelled under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Other political leaders are calling for Patel's house to be demolished and for him to be punished for sheltering a fugitive.

The process of cancelling the corporatorship of AIMIM leader Matin Patel, booked for harbouring Nashik TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case accused Nida Khan, will be undertaken after documents related to his house are verified, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mayor Sameer Rajurkar said on Monday.

Khan was arrested on May 7 from Chhatrapati Sambhajninagar after being on the run since the case came to the fore following complaints from staffers of the IT major's Nashik unit. The complainants have alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion to Islam, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment, as per police.

Investigation into Illegal Construction

Patel was booked for harbouring Khan and her kin, following which the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation issued a notice to him over alleged illegal construction at his house.

"If Patel has indulged in illegalities, his membership of the civic body should be cancelled. Action has been initiated under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, which clearly states that no information should be hidden when the nomination form for civic polls is filed," Rajurkar told reporters.

Legal Basis for Potential Disqualification

Section 10 (1) (D) of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act clearly states that if any corporator, spouse or dependent violates norms associated with construction etc, then his or her corporator post is liable to be cancelled, the mayor added.

"The civic chief will call for all the documents from Patel and give his verdict after verifying them. If the house constructed by Matin Patel is illegal, then his post of corporator should be cancelled," Rajurkar said.

Calls for Further Action

Deputy mayor and Shiv Sena leader Rajendra Janjal said the illegal portions of Patel's house must be razed, adding he should be also be punished for giving shelter to Nida Khan while she was on the run from the law.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in the civic body and AIMIM leader Sameer Sajid said the mayor has no right to cancel the corporator post of Patel.

He said Patel will reach out to the courts in this matter.