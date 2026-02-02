HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Military victory in Ukraine visible, focus on... : Medvedev

By Vinay Shukla
February 02, 2026 00:06 IST

As the war against the former Soviet republic completes four years later this month, Medvedev also said US President Donald Trump is "genuinely trying" to go down in history as a peacemaker

IMAGE: File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and deputy Chairman of Russia's National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev (left). Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Medvedev stresses the importance of planning for the aftermath of the conflict to prevent future conflicts.
  • The ex-PM believes Donald Trump genuinely wants to be remembered as a peacemaker.
  • Military victory is very important, but "it is no less important to think about what will come afterward. After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts, he says.

A military victory is already visible in Ukraine across a number of parameters, deputy Chairman of Russia's National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday, adding, it is also necessary to think about what comes next.

As the war against the former Soviet republic completes four years later this month, Medvedev also said US President Donald Trump is "genuinely trying" to go down in history as a peacemaker.

 

"It is absolutely clear that the fact of a military victory is very important. And it is visible across a number of parameters," Medvedev said.

He was speaking during an interview to several media outlets, including state-run news agency TASS and military channel WarGonzo.

Asserting that the objectives of the Special Military Operation (SMO) would be achieved as soon as possible, he underscored, "I would like this to happen as quickly as possible."

Medvedev, a former president and a prime minister, also said that it is also necessary to think about what comes next.

Military victory is very important, but "it is no less important to think about what will come afterward. After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts. This is absolutely obvious," Medvedev said.

Russia's SMO launched on February 24, 2022 has since transformed into a full-scale war as the Trump Administration is trying to prevent its escalation.

"Trump, it is obvious, wants to go down in history as a peacemaker and he is trying. In some cases, it works out, in others it doesn't. He is genuinely trying to do this," Medvedev noted.

The chaos often used to describe Trump's actions conceals a carefully thought-out policy, he said.

"He (Trump) is an emotional person, but on the other hand, that very chaos people like to talk about, which his actions are said to create, is not quite so. It is obvious that behind it lies a fully deliberate and well-calibrated line of action," Medvedev pointed.

Trump's style of governance is 'original', but in some ways "quite effective," Medvedev said, adding he has interacted with several US presidents, but Trump is the first to govern through social media.

In an obvious reference to Trump's threat of dispatching two nuclear submarines closer to Russian shores last September, Medvedev said in a lighter vein: "We are still looking for those two submarines."

Vinay Shukla in Moscow
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
