Ukraine war affecting fuel prices: India tells UNGA

India has voiced regret over the Ukraine conflict's 'collateral consequences', including prices of fuel, saying countries of the Global South have been left to fend for themselves, as Delhi underscored that diplomatic efforts hold the promise to end the war and bring lasting peace.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

"India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. We maintain that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and no solution can be found on the battlefield," India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said Thursday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly debate on 'The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine', Harish said India continues to 'note with regret that the collateral consequences of the conflict, including prices of fuel, is affecting the world at large and particularly the countries of the Global South, which have been left to fend for themselves. From our perspective, it is critical that their voices are heard, and their legitimate concerns duly addressed'.

Underscoring that the wholehearted participation and commitment of all stakeholders are critical for lasting peace, India told the United Nations General Assembly that it welcomes the 'recent positive developments' in this direction.

Harish said Delhi endorsed last month's summit meeting in Alaska between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and voiced appreciation for the progress made at the summit.

"We also note the subsequent diplomatic efforts by the US president in engaging with Ukrainian president and European leaders in Washington Harish said.

"We believe all these diplomatic efforts hold the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up prospects for a lasting peace."

Three days after rolling out the red carpet for Putin for the summit meeting in Alaska, Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and seven other European leaders -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte -- in the White House.

Harish said Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in touch with Putin, Zelensky and the European leadership on the evolving situation.

Underlining that an early end to the Ukraine conflict is in everyone's interest, Harish referred to Modi's message that 'this is not an era of war' and emphasised that Delhi stands ready to support diplomatic efforts for an early end to the conflict.

Hours before India's statement at the UNGA, Modi spoke with European Council President Antonio Costa and von der Leyen.

'Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,' Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and discussed bilateral cooperation as well the Ukraine conflict.

"India supports an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace," Jaishankar said.

Sybiha said he informed Jaishankar about the current battlefield situation and Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just peace.

"We rely on India's authoritative voice and active role in supporting the full cessation of hostilities and broader international peace efforts," Sybiha said, adding that he and Jaishankar agreed to meet during the upcoming high-level UN General Assembly session.

Modi met Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, China, earlier this week and the two leaders 'exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine'.

Last week, Modi and Zelensky spoke over phone and exchanged views on the 'ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability'.

Harish stressed that India has consistently advocated that the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, no matter how insurmountable such a course may appear.

He said India's approach to the Ukraine conflict continues to be people-centric, providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to friends and partners in the Global South, including some of India's neighbours who are facing economic distress.