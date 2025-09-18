India ready to help resolve Ukraine war, Modi tells Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchange greetings during their visit to the Rosatom Pavilion, in Moscow, July 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi said this when Putin called up the prime minister to greet him on his 75th birthday.

Efforts to end the war in Ukraine also figured in a phone conversation between Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night. PM Modi told Trump that India supports his initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In the phone conversation on Wednesday, their third since early August, Modi and Putin also reviewed the overall trajectory of India-Russia relations.

"Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday," Modi said on 'X'.

"We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.

In his remarks, Putin said India has achieved "impressive results" in the social, economic, scientific and technological spheres under Modi's leadership.

"Your work as head of the (Indian) government has earned you great respect from your compatriots," a Russian readout quoted Putin as saying during the phone call.

"Under your guidance, India has achieved impressive results in the social, economic, scientific and technological spheres," he said.

"You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to promoting mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," the Russian president said.

Putin said Russia and India will certainly continue the "constructive" dialogue and joint work on current issues on the bilateral, regional, and international agenda.

An Indian readout said the Russian president warmly conveyed his greetings to Modi on his 75th birthday and the prime minister expressed his appreciation for the wishes and "enduring friendship".

It said the two leaders took stock of various issues on the bilateral agenda.

PM Modi conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to India later this year. Putin is scheduled to travel to India for the annual India-Russia summit.

It said PM Modi reiterated India's full support for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

On Tuesday, Trump called up Modi to greet him on his birthday. Modi told Trump that India supports his initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

In his efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Trump held a summit meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Days later, the US president held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House.

India has been consistently calling for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.