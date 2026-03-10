UAE consulate in Iraq hit by drone strike

The UAE consulate in Erbil, located in Iraq's Kurdish region, suffered structural damage in the aerial attack. Officials said there were no casualties.

IMAGE: Smoke and flames rise following a drone attack on the UAE consulate in Erbil, Iraq in this screengrab obtained from social media on March 9, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

Key Points A drone attack damaged the United Arab Emirates consulate in Erbil, Iraq; no casualties were reported.

The incident comes amid escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The UAE said targeting diplomatic missions violates international law and complained it is being 'unfairly' drawn into the conflict.

Australia will deploy defence assets, including a Boeing E‑7A Wedgetail aircraft, to help protect UAE airspace.

The United Arab Emirates' diplomatic mission in Iraq was targeted in a drone strike early Tuesday, hours after the Gulf nation complained it was being 'unfairly' drawn into the ongoing regional conflict.

The UAE consulate in Erbil, located in Iraq's Kurdish region, suffered structural damage in the aerial attack. Officials said there were no casualties.

The strike comes amid heightened tensions in the region following joint military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran that began on February 28.

Responding to the incident, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UAE) described the attack as a 'dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability'.

The ministry said targeting diplomatic missions constitutes a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.

However, it did not specify the origin of the drone or identify those responsible for the attack.

Being 'unfairly' caught in regional conflict: UAE

The incident occurred a day after the UAE said it was being targeted in a 'very unwarranted manner' despite not participating in attacks against Iran.

Meanwhile, Australia announced the deployment of military assets to support the UAE's defensive capabilities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said missiles and aircraft would be sent to the region as a precautionary measure.

"Our involvement is purely defensive," Albanese said, adding that the move aims to protect Australians in the region and support the UAE.

As part of the deployment, Australia will send a Boeing E‑7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft, expected to operate for an initial four-week period to monitor Gulf airspace.

Canberra will also supply advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles following talks between Albanese and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Amid the broader conflict, US President Donald Trump said the military campaign against Iran could end soon, describing the intervention as a 'short-term excursion' aimed at eliminating regional threats.