US missile strike targets school, homes in Iran: Report

Local reports said the blast caused significant damage to nearby residential buildings, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

IMAGE: Fire burns along Tehran's Koohsar Boulevard, Iran, in this screengrab from video obtained from social media and released on March 8, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

Key Points A missile strike by the United States reportedly hit Dr Hafez Khomeyni School in Khomeyn, Iran, damaging nearby homes.

The report comes after an earlier strike on a girls' school in Minab that allegedly killed around 170 people, mostly students.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tehran will decide the end of the war and rejected claims by Donald Trump that the conflict is nearing completion.

Tensions around the strategic Strait of Hormuz have raised concerns over global oil supplies, prompting diplomatic outreach by Vladimir Putin and security planning by Emmanuel Macron and allies.

A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in Khomeyn in central Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera citing Iran's Mehr news agency.

The site was identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.

The incident comes amid growing international calls for an investigation into an earlier US missile strike on a girls' school in Minab in southern Iran.

That attack reportedly killed at least 170 people, most of them students.

The reported strikes on civilian infrastructure come as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States.

IRGC criticises Trump

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it would determine the end of military operations against American and Israel targets, rejecting claims by US President Donald Trump that the conflict was nearing its end.

The IRGC also accused Trump of using 'cunning and deceit' to shape public opinion and alleged that US military assets had moved more than 1,000 kilometres away from the region after Iranian strikes, including missile fire at the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Iran further warned it could block oil exports to hostile nations, escalating tensions around the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had earlier warned that any attempt by Iran to disrupt oil shipments through the waterway would invite retaliation 'twenty times harder'.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are under way to contain the crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed possible diplomatic solutions with Trump, while French President Emmanuel Macron said France and its allies are preparing a defensive mission to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalation comes shortly after Mojtaba Khamenei was selected to succeed his late father as Iran's supreme leader, amid rising global oil prices.