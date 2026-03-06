Middle East conflict: Indian airlines cancel 278 flights

Amidst ongoing conflict and airspace restrictions in the Middle East, Indian airlines are facing significant flight disruptions, leading to cancellations and the implementation of special services to assist affected passengers.

IMAGE: Indian passengers arrive safely from a flight via Dubai amid the international tensions in the Gulf region, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian airlines have cancelled 278 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East.

96 flights to and from the Middle East are scheduled to be operated by Indian domestic carriers.

Some airlines, including Akasa Air and SpiceJet, are operating special flights to assist passengers stranded due to the Middle East crisis.

Air India has resumed services to Jeddah and Muscat, but suspended other West Asia flights until March 10.

The Civil Aviation Ministry advises passengers to monitor flight updates and has addressed nearly 1,900 passenger grievances.

Domestic airlines are scheduled to operate 96 flights to and from the Middle East on Friday while the carriers have cancelled 278 international services for the day, the government said on Friday amid the conflict in the region.

The situation in the Middle East has disrupted flight operations as there are restrictions as well as closure of airspaces. Some airlines have commenced limited operations to and from the region, where the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has escalated in the last few days.

The civil aviation ministry on Friday said due to the ongoing developments in West Asia and the resulting airspace restrictions, flight operations have been impacted across several sectors.

'A total of 96 flight operations were scheduled today by Indian domestic carriers to and from destinations in the Middle East. As of 6 March, 278 flights scheduled to be operated today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled,' it said in a statement.

In another statement later, the ministry said 51 flights are planned to be operated by domestic airlines, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions.

'Passenger movement data for 5th March, 2026 shows that a total of 40 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the West Asia region, carrying 7,205 passengers taking the cumulative passenger arrivals to 14,992,' the statement said.

Airline Responses to Flight Disruptions

Earlier in the day, officials said more than 140 international flights were cancelled in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata airports on Friday due to the Middle East crisis.

They said at least 142 flights were cancelled at the four airports, with 39 departures and 34 arrivals cancelled at the Mumbai airport.

While the total flight cancellations at the Bangalore airport were 33, including 15 departures and 18 arrivals, at the Delhi airport 15 departures and 14 arrivals were cancelled.

A total of seven flights -- four departures and three arrivals -- have been cancelled at the Kolkata airport, according to the officials.

Akasa Air said it would operate the Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai flight on Friday.

The airline, on Saturday, would operate flights from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to Jeddah, it said in a post on X.

SpiceJet said it will operate 14 special flights from the UAE to bring back stranded passengers.

According to a release, Air India Express will operate 43 flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), Muscat (Oman) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on Saturday. These include scheduled as well as non-scheduled flights.

From the UAE cities, the airline will have services to Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bangalore.

Air India will also be operating non-scheduled flights to the Middle East on Saturday.

Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate other additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia, the release said.

Air India group's scheduled operations to and from other points in West Asia have been suspended until March 10 due to the continuing airspace closures over multiple other countries in the West Asia.

Passenger Information and Assistance

Meanwhile, the ministry has advised passengers to keep a close watch on the latest flight updates and remain attentive to communication shared by their respective airlines through registered contact details.

The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR), at the ministry, is coordinating with airlines and other stakeholders to address issues.

'So far, 1,881 passenger grievances have been addressed through AirSewa, social media platforms and helpline calls,' the ministry said in the statement.