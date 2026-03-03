Middle East conflict delays Windies, Zimbabwe teams' return from T20 World Cup

The West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket teams are stranded in India after the Twenty20 World Cup due to Middle East conflict-related airspace closures disrupting international flights.

IMAGE: West Indies players celebrate after defeating England in the T20 World Cup Group C match at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, February 11, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket teams delayed their return from India after their Twenty20 World Cup exit.

International airspace closures due to the Middle East conflict caused widespread flight cancellations.

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed their team is safe in India and was scheduled to return home via Dubai.

Cricket West Indies is working with the ICC to ensure safe travel arrangements for players and staff.

The ICC activated contingency plans for personnel transiting through Dubai.

The West Indies and Zimbabwe teams said on Monday they have delayed their return from India after their exit from the Twenty20 World Cup due to international airspace closures amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

West Indies failed to reach the semi-finals after Sunday's five-wicket loss to hosts India, while Zimbabwe were eliminated after losing all three of their Super Eights matches.

However, neither team could travel back as thousands of flights were cancelled in countries across the Gulf, disrupting some of the world's busiest transit hubs, as conflict escalated between Iran and the U.S. and Israel.

Teams' Response to Travel Disruptions

"The Zimbabwe men's team remains safe and well in India... the squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a social media post.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said they were working with the sport's global body (ICC) to make safe travel arrangements for the players and staff.

The ICC, headquartered in Dubai, earlier said that they had activated contingency plans for their personnel, who were scheduled to transit through Dubai for onward travel to their home countries.

"The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority," CWI added.

T20 World Cup 2026 https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-world-cup-2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/t20-world-cup-2026-the-full-schedule/20260202.htm