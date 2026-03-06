HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SpiceJet to Operate Special Flights from UAE Amid Middle East Conflict

SpiceJet to Operate Special Flights from UAE Amid Middle East Conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 12:51 IST

SpiceJet is set to operate 14 special flights from the UAE to rescue passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict, as airspace closures disrupt international air travel.

Key Points

  • SpiceJet is operating 14 special flights from the UAE to repatriate passengers stranded due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
  • Indian carriers have cancelled 281 international flights due to the Middle East crisis, highlighting the significant impact on air travel.
  • SpiceJet has already operated 25 special flights from the UAE to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi in the past three days.
  • The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has led to airspace closures, severely affecting flight operations.

SpiceJet will operate 14 special flights from the UAE on Friday to bring passengers who have been stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

Indian carriers cancelled 281 international flights on Thursday due to the Middle East crisis, and the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region.

 

In the last three days, SpiceJet said it has operated 25 special flights from the UAE to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

On Friday, the carrier will operate 9 flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, 4 services to Delhi and 1 from Dubai to Pune, according to a statement.

The escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran have significantly impacted flight operations due to airspace closures.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
