MHA directs NIA probe foreign hand in Udaipur tailor's murder

Treating the Udaipur murder as a terror incident, the Centre on Wednesday directed anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to extensively probe the 'brutal' murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, especially whether any organisation or international links were behind the sensational killing.

IMAGE: Police personnel patrol as security has been beefed up in Ajmer, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, a day after murder of a tailor in Udaipur for allegedly posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Photograph: PTI Photo

The home ministry's official twitter handle said, '(The) MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.

'The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated.'

The home ministry had rushed a probe team on Tuesday night after a preliminary probe suggested that the two accused, arrested by the Rajasthan police, were influenced by the Islamic State (ISIS), a banned terror group.

The town of Udaipur witnessed a shocking incident on Tuesday, when Riaz Akhtari, one of the accused, slit Teli's throat with a cleaver, as Ghouse Mohammad, the other accused, recorded the act on a mobile phone.

In the video clip that circulated on social media, one of the purported assailants declared that they had 'beheaded' the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying their knife will get him as well.

The accused brandished blood-stained cleavers as they issued the threats.

Both of them were arrested and taken to an undisclosed location for a thorough interrogation.

"Prima-facie, it seems to be a terror case and needs a thorough investigation which includes sifting through their social media profiles," a senior official had said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Akhtari's links have been traced to Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, which has its branches in India as well.

Some of the cadres of the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami have found to be involved in terror incidents, including the assassination of Pakistan's Punjab province Governor Salman Taseer in 2011.

Beheading has been seen to be a common mode of execution in banned terror groups, especially the ISIS and Al Qaeda.

The gruesome trend saw its beginning in 2014 when several foreigners were killed in similar fashion by the ISIS, which even uploaded the videos of the act on social media.

During the three-decade-long terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, a beheading case was witnessed in 1995, when a terrorist, belonging to Al-Faran, an assumed name of banned Harkat-ul-Ansar terror group, severed the head of foreign tourist Hansa Ostro.

His body was found near Pahalgam on August 13, 1995.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government has taken a serious view of the gruesome murder, asserting such incidents cannot take place without involvement of radical elements at national and international levels.

"We are taking the incident very seriously. This is not a ordinary issue and it cannot happen until there is a link with radical elements at the national and international levels. This is what experience says," Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur before leaving for Jaipur to chair a law and order review meeting.

He said the plans, conspiracy of the accused and their links with national or international agencies will be disclosed.

Terming it as a gruesome incident, the chief minister said the murder of the tailor is highly condemnable.

He said the SIT has started its work and the government will be sharing its feedback after a law and order review meeting.

The Rajasthan Police had announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, in connection with the murder.