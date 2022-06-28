News
Rediff.com  » News » NIA team rushes to Udaipur, to probe terror angle in tailor's murder

NIA team rushes to Udaipur, to probe terror angle in tailor's murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 28, 2022 22:08 IST
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday night dispatched a team of investigators of the anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency to Rajasthan's Udaipur in the wake of killing of a tailor there, officials said.

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor works at his shop before he was attacked by an assailant with a sharp weapon while the other filmed the crime, in Udaipur on June 28, 2022. Photograph: Screen grab 

Two men slit the throat of the tailor and posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam. This triggered communal tension in the Rajasthan city with curfew being imposed.

A team of the National Investigation Agency has been sent to Udaipur, officials said.

 

The case is likely to be handed over to the NIA for probe after registration of a case under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Prima-facie it looks like a terror attack, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder and posted videos online admitting to the crime were taken into custody by police.

In a video clip, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate

India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate

'Hatred is not going to stop'

'Hatred is not going to stop'

