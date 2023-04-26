Penguins Of Mumbai

April 25 is celebrated as World Penguin Day.

12 Humboldt penguins live at Mumbai's zoo.

In 2016, three male and four female penguins were brought from Seoul, South Korea, to the Mumbai zoo.

Five new penguins have taken birth at the facility, raising the numbers to 12 from 7 since 2016.

The veterinary doctor at the zoo hints at a rise in the population of penguins.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: A member of the zoo staff feeds Humboldt penguins in their enclosure at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan also known as Byculla zoo.

IMAGE: Every penguin eats around 700-800 grams of fish which is stored at –20°C and brought to room temperature at the time of feeding.

IMAGE: Penguins are fed twice a day, once in the morning and then in the evening.

IMAGE: Penguins are kept in a quarantine environment with temperatures regulated between 16-18 degrees Celsius.

IMAGE: Some of the penguins are Oreo, Oscar, Donald, Daisy...

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com