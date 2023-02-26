News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP takes a dig as Rahul says he doesn't have a house

BJP takes a dig as Rahul says he doesn't have a house

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 26, 2023 19:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he has never owned a house and noted that this experience had helped him 'change' his Bharat Jodo Yatra and connect with the people.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses at the party's 85th Plenary Session, in Atal Nagar-Nava Raipur on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing the Congress plenary session in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said he wanted everyone who joined the Yatra to feel that they were coming home.

He recalled the incident in 1977 when his family was preparing to leave their government accommodation.

 

"There was a strange atmosphere in the house. I went to mummy and asked her what happened. Ma told me that we are leaving the house.

"Till that time I used to think it was our house. So I asked my mother why we are leaving our house. Then my mom told me for the first time that it was not our house, but the government's and we have to leave it now," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi said he asked his mother Sonia Gandhi where they would go next.

"'Nahi maloom' (don't know) my mother said. I was taken aback. I used to think it was our house.

"52 years and I still don't have a house. Our family house is in Allahabad and that is also not ours. I live at 12, Tughaq Lane but that is not my house," he said.

Gandhi then spoke about his Yatra that was launched on September 7 last year in Kanyakumari, traversing 12 states and two Union Territories, and concluded in Kashmir in January-end .

"When I moved from Kanyakumari, I asked myself what is my responsibility... I came up with an idea... I told my people this 20-25 ft area around me is going to be my house for the next four months. This house will move with me.

"Whoever comes here- be it rich or poor, elderly or young, from whichever religion or state or from abroad or even an animal.... they should feel like they have come home... and while leaving, they should feel they are leaving their home... The day I did it, the Yatra changed," Gandhi said.

The Bharatiya Janta Party, however, took a swipe at Gandhi, saying his remarks show the 'sense of entitlement' in the Gandhi family as it enjoys 'responsibility without power'.

"Rahul ji used to think that all the houses and cars he was using belonged to him. If you feel that the government's house is your house, who can evict us - this is called the sense of entitlement," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

He said Gandhi undertook his Yatra only now, but BJP's two prime ministers spent their life crisscrossing the country and learning about it as 'pracharaks'.

"After 52 years of age, he is thinking what should be his responsibility... after giving up the Congress presidentship... Your motto and that of the Gandhi family is one - power without responsibility," Patra said.

He said Mallikarjun Kharge is the Congress president, but the whole party plenary is focused on the members of the Gandhi family.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP Is Scared Of Rahul Post Bharat Jodo Yatra'
'BJP Is Scared Of Rahul Post Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Very difficult for BJP to win elections, if...: Rahul
Very difficult for BJP to win elections, if...: Rahul
Cong campaign to 'spread Rahul Gandhi's message'
Cong campaign to 'spread Rahul Gandhi's message'
Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in jail
Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in jail
Adani slips to No 30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr
Adani slips to No 30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard in JK
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard in JK
'Will cut foreign aid for...': Nikki Haley warns Pak
'Will cut foreign aid for...': Nikki Haley warns Pak
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Media used to praise me 24 hours': Rahul on his image

'Media used to praise me 24 hours': Rahul on his image

Rahul Gandhi opens up mind on his ideal life partner

Rahul Gandhi opens up mind on his ideal life partner

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances