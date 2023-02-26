Kejriwal says Sisodia innocent, meets his family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the arrest of his deputy, Manish Sisodia, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is dirty politics and asserted that he was innocent.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks with the media outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in New Delhi, on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

'Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. His arrest has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give a reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger,' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Later, Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia's residence to meet his family members.

Mann slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the arrest of Sisodia, saying the move was an 'insult' to the education that lakhs of children are getting in Delhi.

'The arrest of Manish Sisodia is actually an insult to the education of lakhs of children of Delhi..Sending the one who builds schools to jail is part of the BJP's agenda,' Mann charged in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day when Sisodia was on his way to the CBI headquarters, Kejriwal had tweeted, 'We will take care of your family, Manish. Don't worry.'