Rediff.com  » News » Mercedes rams into kachori shop in Delhi, 6 injured

Mercedes rams into kachori shop in Delhi, 6 injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 02, 2024 14:51 IST
A Mercedes car rammed into a shop in north Delhi's Civil Lines area injuring six people, including some shop workers, police said on Tuesday.

The police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Fatehchand Kachori shop located at Rajpur Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said the driver of the car, identified as Parag Maini, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, was nabbed from the spot. The vehicle involved in the incident was also seized.

 

A purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on the Internet showing a white-coloured Mercedes hitting some people standing outside the shop and tossing them in the air. The car rammed into a wall moments later.

"As per the preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood sample, though, has been preserved for further analysis as an investigation is still on," DCP Meena said.

He said the injured were admitted at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, the police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
