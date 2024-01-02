News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Drivers in accidents won't be punished if...: Official

Drivers in accidents won't be punished if...: Official

Source: PTI
January 02, 2024 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A driver who accidentally hits a person and subsequently informs the police or takes the victim to the nearest hospital will not be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior government functionary said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: All Jammu and Kashmir Oil Tankers Association members stage a protest in Jammu, January 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the BNS, "Whoever causes death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine."

Dismissing as "misplaced" the apprehensions of some truckers, who are protesting against the new law and keeping off the roads, the functionary said the provision of hit-and-run cases will be applicable to only those drivers who will try to escape without the informing the police.

 

"Driver who inform the police about the accident will not be prosecuted under the stringent law. If a driver fears that he will be attacked if he stops at the spot of the accident, he can go to the nearest police station or can call police or the toll free emergency helpline number 108 and inform about the accident," the functionary said.

In such cases, the driver just have to inform the police about the vehicle number, contact details and tell that he would cooperate in the investigation whenever required.

In such cases, the functionary said, the stringent provision of the law will not be applicable.

However, if the drivers runs away from the spot without informing the police, the strict provision of the law will be slapped.

Similarly, strong provision will be slapped in cases of drunken driving and subsequent accident.

The new provision of the hit-and-run cases where punishment has been extended to 10 years has been framed following the observation of the Supreme Court.

Sources said the Supreme Court had observed in several cases that drivers who drive negligently on the road, strict action should be taken against those who run away from an accident that results in someone's death.

Sub-section 106 (1) and sub-section 106 (2) of the BNS make it clear that if the person reports the incident of death by careless driving to a police officer or magistrate immediately after the incident, he will be charged under sub-section 106(1) instead of sub-section 106(2), which carries a punishment of up to five years, while sub-section 106(2) carries a punishment of up to 10 years.

Section 106(1) offence is currently bailable and section 106(2) is non-bailable, sources said.

Truckers in several states launched a three-day protest against the "stringent provision" on Monday.

The petroleum dealers association has written to the government over the "panic buying" situation in fuel stations affecting stock supplies.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called the All India Motor Transport Congress for a meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss about their agitation and grievances.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour
Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour
CBI charges 5 in missing Manipuri students case
CBI charges 5 in missing Manipuri students case
Is India's pace unit in jeopardy?
Is India's pace unit in jeopardy?
'Warner's talent kept contract from being ripped up'
'Warner's talent kept contract from being ripped up'
Parl breach accused grilled again over handler
Parl breach accused grilled again over handler
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Truckers' stir turns violent; fuel rush across India

Truckers' stir turns violent; fuel rush across India

168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps

168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances