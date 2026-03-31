Illegal Mephedrone Factory Discovered in Ratlam Poultry Farm, Four Arrested

A mephedrone drug factory, cleverly disguised as a poultry farm in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, has been busted, leading to multiple arrests and a significant drug seizure, highlighting the ongoing fight against illegal drug manufacturing and distribution in India.

Key Points A mephedrone manufacturing facility was discovered operating within a poultry farm in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal mephedrone factory.

Police seized 200 grams of mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 20 lakh, along with chemicals used in its production.

One of the accused has a history of mephedrone manufacturing and interstate smuggling.

Investigations suggest a larger drug network, with chemicals supplied from Rajasthan and a recent delivery of approximately three kg of mephedrone.

Police in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh have busted a mephedrone factory operating under the guise of a poultry farm, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of 200 grams of the contraband of an estimated Rs 20 lakh value.

Chemicals and other materials which were used to manufacture the drug, also known as 'MD' and 'Meow-Meow', were also seized.

Discovery of the Illegal Mephedrone Factory

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the illegal factory was discovered after a poultry farm was raided in Borkheda village late Monday night, based on a tip-off.

The accused are identified as Jamshed Khan (42), Raees Khan (35), Yusuf Khan (45), and Salim Khan (40).

Accused and Investigation Details

Kumar said one of the accused, Jamshed Khan, is a resident of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan. He has been involved in various cases of illegally manufacturing mephedrone and interstate smuggling.

Citing preliminary investigations, the police officer stated that two individuals from Pratapgarh had supplied chemicals to the poultry farm for manufacturing mephedrone.

"We have learned that approximately three kg of mephedrone was delivered to a person just a day before the raid on the factory operating under the guise of a poultry farm," he said, adding that a comprehensive investigation is underway and a search is launched for other accused.