Odisha Man Dies After Allegedly Killing Two

A 28-year-old man in Odisha, accused of killing two people with a sharp weapon, died from injuries allegedly sustained during an assault by villagers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 28-year-old man in Odisha died after allegedly being assaulted for killing two people.

The accused, Mochka Alda, allegedly attacked and killed two men, Budheswar Rana and Gopinath Sardar, with a sharp weapon.

Villagers allegedly assaulted Alda after the killings, causing injuries to his legs.

Alda died while receiving treatment at Rairangpur hospital under police custody.

Police have seized the weapon and are conducting further investigations into the double killing in Mayurbhanj.

A 28-year-old mentally challenged man, who was allegedly physically assaulted after killing two persons using a sharp weapon in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, succumbed to injuries, police said.

Details of the Double Killing

The incident took place in Kulughutu village in the Tiring police station area this morning, they said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mochka Alda (28), suddenly attacked the two men on the road near his house.

The victims, identified as Budheswar Rana (48) and Gopinath Sardar (62), sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Accused Dies After Alleged Assault

Soon after the incident, villagers overpowered the accused and allegedly assaulted him, causing injuries to both his legs, said Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Senapati.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody, the officer said.

"The accused has been shifted to Rairangpur hospital under police custody for treatment. He succumbed to injuries while under treatment at the hospital," Senapati said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police conducted the inquest of the victims in the presence of family members and local witnesses before sending the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The weapon used in the crime has been seized, and further investigation is underway, officials said.