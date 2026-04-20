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Home  » News » Duo Booked After Porcupine Killing Video Surfaces

Duo Booked After Porcupine Killing Video Surfaces

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 21:04 IST

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Two men in Pithoragarh have been booked for animal cruelty after a disturbing video surfaced showing them chasing a porcupine to death, prompting action from the forest department and animal rights organisation PETA.

Key Points

  • Two men in Pithoragarh booked after a video of them chasing a porcupine to death went viral.
  • The Pithoragarh forest division acted after PETA flagged the animal cruelty video.
  • The accused allegedly chased the porcupine with their vehicle until it died from exhaustion.
  • An FIR has been filed against the duo for killing a rare and depleting animal.

Two men have been booked after a purported video of them chasing a porcupine to death here surfaced on social media, forest department officials said on Monday.

PETA Flags Animal Cruelty

The Pithoragarh forest division took action after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) flagged the video.

 

The accused, Veeru and Govind, both from Birthi village, allegedly chased the animal with their vehicle until it collapsed from exhaustion.

Investigation Underway

"We have filed an FIR against the duo after the NGO drew our attention to the killing of a rare and depleting animal," Divisional Forest Officer Aashutosh Singh said.

The department is investigating the case as an act of extreme cruelty. Singh added that legal sections will be invoked once the investigation is completed.

Under the Wildlife Protection Act, hunting of protected species like porcupines can lead to imprisonment and fines. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence and recording statements from witnesses to build a case against the accused.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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