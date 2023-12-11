News
Mehbooba, Omar under 'house arrest'; baseless, says LG

Mehbooba, Omar under 'house arrest'; baseless, says LG

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 11, 2023 11:24 IST
People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah's residence were put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Photograph: @MehboobaMufti/X

"Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the PDP said in a post on X.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the news of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is "totally baseless".

Meanwhile, police did not allow journalists to gather near National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here, officials said.

 

A posse of police personnel was deployed at the entry point of Gupkar Road and journalists were not allowed anywhere near the residence of the NC leaders.

Countering LG's claim, Omar posted pictures of the locked gate of his residence.

"Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done. It’s also possible you don’t even know what your police is doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independent of you?

Omar Abdullah lives with his father after he vacated his official residence in October 2020.

While Farooq Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, is in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, his son is in the valley.

