Art 370 verdict: Security beefed up in Kashmir, but no curbs

Art 370 verdict: Security beefed up in Kashmir, but no curbs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 11, 2023 11:13 IST
Security was beefed up across Kashmir on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

IMAGE: A view of the bustling Lal Chowk area on the eve of Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370, in Srinagar on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Security forces have been deployed at many places in the valley to maintain law and order, they added.

Checkpoints have been set up in and around Srinagar city and random frisking and checking of vehicles and people are being done, the officials said.

Checkpoints have also been set up at a few places in other districts of Kashmir.

However, there is no restriction on the movement of people anywhere in the valley, the officials said.

"Life is going on normally. Shops and other business establishments opened in the morning as usual. There are no restrictions anywhere," one of them said.

 

The officials said the security agencies are keeping a hawk's eye on the situation and attempts to disturb peace will be dealt with sternly.

The Cyber Police, Kashmir has advised social media users to use the platforms responsibly and refrain from sharing rumours, fake news, hate speeches or obscene, violent and defamatory content.

"Moreover, social media users are cautioned not to indulge in propagation of terrorist and secessionist ideology and false narrative," the Cyber Police said in an advisory.

It said the circulation of any incriminatory content received from other users without verifying the actual facts may be avoided and on noticing or receiving any such information, instead of sharing it with others, the social media users should immediately inform the Cyber Police about it.

The officials said no convoy movement will be allowed on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Movement of vehicles escorting or carrying VIPs and protected persons in "troublesome areas" should also be avoided, an advisory issued by the inspector general of police, Kashmir zone to all security forces and senior superintendents of police said.

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 on Monday.

The provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
