Meghalaya Murder Case: Family Cuts Ties With Accused

The family of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, has disowned her after she was released on bail, intensifying the legal drama.

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Key Points Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, has been abandoned by her family.

The victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, was found dead after disappearing during his honeymoon with Sonam.

Sonam's brother claims the family has severed ties and will not provide legal assistance.

The victim's family has expressed fear for their lives following Sonam's bail.

Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested on charges of conspiring to murder her husband.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the high-profile Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, has been abandoned by her family, her elder brother said on Thursday after a court in the north-eastern state granted her bail a couple of days ago.

Transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 last year during the couple's honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in the case.

Family's Decision To Abandon Sonam

The family has not appointed a lawyer to assist her in the case, Sonam's elder brother and Indore-based businessman Govind Raghuvanshi said here.

"I had no knowledge of Sonam's bail plea. I learned the news of her bail from the media. I have not appointed a lawyer to assist my sister," he told PTI, even though her father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi was seen in Shillong to complete the formalities for her release.

When asked about this, Govind claimed his father had arrived in Shillong on "court orders" and had since returned.

"We have left Sonam to her own fate. Our family is clear that it would not keep Sonam at our home here," he reiterated.

Victim's Family Fears For Their Safety

Govind's statements have come at a time when Raja's family has intensified verbal attacks on Sonam's kin.

After Sonam was granted bail, Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Vipin, stated that he feared for his life from her and her associates. Vipin also accused Sonam's family of lying and betrayal.

In response, Govind said that he was "speechless" about Vipin's allegations.

Raja's family is free to pursue any legal process in their own interest, he added.

Past Statements And Arrest Details

Incidentally, following Sonam's arrest in the case, Govind had arrived at Raja's home on June 11, 2025, and wept profusely, hugging the deceased's mother.

At the time, Govind had claimed his family had severed all ties with Sonam and that he would fight to secure the death penalty for his younger sister.

Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on charges of conspiracy to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi.