Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Accused wife granted bail

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of orchestrating her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025, has been granted bail by a local court, sparking further developments in the ongoing case.

IMAGE: Sonam with her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. Photograph: Courtesy X

Key Points Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has been granted bail.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge after he went missing during the couple's honeymoon in May 2025.

Police investigations revealed that Raja Raghuvanshi was struck twice on the head with a sharp object.

A charge sheet naming eight people, including Sonam and her alleged boyfriend, has been submitted in the honeymoon murder case.

A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday granted bail to Indore resident Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly got her husband killed during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.

Sonam's husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, went missing on May 23 last year during the couple's honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in the case.

"The accused has been granted bail by the court. However, necessary legal procedures are being followed and the police will continue to pursue the matter as per law," SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

According to the police, Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi married Sonam on May 11, 2025, in Indore, and the couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20.

The autopsy report of Raja Raghuvanshi indicated that he was hit twice with a sharp object on his head.

Sonam surrendered on June 8 before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.

In September last year, the Meghalaya police submitted a 790-page charge sheet, naming eight people, including his wife Sonam and her alleged boyfriend, as the accused.