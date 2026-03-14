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Meghalaya Curfew Extended Following Election Violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 14, 2026 12:18 IST

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Following election-related violence, a curfew has been extended in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, impacting daily life and prompting the postponement of district council elections.

Key Points

  • Curfew extended in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills until Sunday due to election-related violence.
  • Relaxation period provided on Saturday for residents to purchase essential items during the curfew.
  • Curfew in East Garo Hills remains in effect until further notice.
  • Meghalaya government postpones Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections due to ongoing unrest.
  • Violence erupted during protests linked to the nomination process for the GHADC elections, resulting in fatalities and property damage.

Curfew has been extended in Meghalaya's violence-hit West Garo Hills district till 6 am on Sunday, officials said.

It will be enforced across the district, with relaxation from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday to procure essential items, according to an order issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal.

 

Meanwhile, curfew imposed in the East Garo Hills district will continue until further orders, the officials said.

Williamnagar Main Bazar in East Garo Hills will be permitted to open from 6 am to 1 pm, District Magistrate R P Marak said in another order.

During the curfew period, residents have been asked to remain indoors, with movement in the two districts prohibited, except during the relaxation hours, the officials said.

Law enforcement agencies, magistrates and police officers have been directed to strictly enforce the order and take action against violators, they said.

Background of the Violence

Violence erupted earlier this week in parts of West Garo Hills, including Chibinang and Tura, during protests linked to the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Two persons were killed in the violence, with incidents of vandalism and arson reported from several areas, the officials said.

In view of the law and order situation, the Meghalaya government postponed the GHADC elections, which were scheduled to be held on April 10.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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