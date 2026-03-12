Unrest in Meghalaya: Convoy of BSF DIG attacked

Amidst ongoing unrest in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, a Border Security Force convoy was attacked, highlighting escalating tensions surrounding local elections and prompting government intervention.

Key Points A BSF convoy was attacked in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, resulting in injuries to personnel and the burning of a vehicle.

The attack occurred amidst ongoing unrest related to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) elections.

Clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over election nominations have resulted in fatalities.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in five districts, and curfews have been imposed in West and East Garo Hills.

The government has postponed the April 10 GHACD elections due to the escalating violence.

A vehicle part of the convoy of a Border Security Force deputy inspector general (DIG) was set on fire and some personnel were injured in an attack by a group of people amid the ongoing unrest in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the DIG, along with other officials, was returning from a meeting in Tura town in the West Garo Hills district near the India-Bangladesh border, they said.

The DIG and the officials accompanying him suffered minor injuries in the incident. A BSF vehicle part of the convoy was burnt as it was left behind, the officials said.

The BSF guards the India-Bangladesh border. It is deployed in Meghalaya as 443 km of the 4,096-km border passes through the state.

Election-Related Violence and Government Response

Clashes between tribals and non-tribals over filing nomination papers in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) elections left two people dead on Tuesday.

Mobile internet services were suspended in five districts of the region on Wednesday. Curfew has been imposed in West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts.

The government has postponed the April 10 polls in view of the violence.