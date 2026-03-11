Internet Shutdown in Meghalaya Districts After Election Violence

Following violent protests and clashes over tribal council elections, mobile internet services have been suspended across five districts in Meghalaya to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of misinformation.

Mobile internet services were suspended across five districts in western Meghalaya on Wednesday after several incidents of violence linked to the tribal council elections threatened to disrupt public order, principal secretary (home) FR Kharkongor said.

The suspension covers West Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills districts and will remain in force until further orders, he said.

The order was issued after reports from the police headquarters and several deputy commissioners indicated incidents that could disturb public peace and tranquillity in different parts of the Garo Hills region.

"Messaging systems like WhatsApp and social media platforms such as Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram are likely to be used for transmission of information through pictures, videos and text having the potential to cause serious breakdown of law and order," Kharkongor said in the order issued under Section 5(ii) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules, 2017.

Curfew and Casualties

Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts following violent protests linked to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election process.

Two persons were killed in police firing at Chibinang in West Garo Hills on Tuesday during clashes that erupted amid protests by sections of the Garo community against the participation of non-Garo candidates in the filing of nominations.

Several incidents of arson, assault on civilians and the gathering of large crowds were reported in Tura and other locations across the region, officials said.

Former MLA E Mominin was also allegedly assaulted by a group of protesters during the unrest.

Election Postponement and Underlying Tensions

Amid the escalating tension, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that the state government has postponed the GHADC elections that were scheduled to be held next month.

The controversy erupted after objections were raised by groups in the Garo Hills over the participation of non-Garo communities in the nomination process for the tribal council polls.

While the GHADC primarily represents the Garo tribe under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, non-Garo residents have in the past participated in the electoral process in constituencies where they are eligible voters, officials said.

Earlier in the day, a rally was also held peacefully in the state capital here, where participants expressed solidarity with the demands raised by their "Garo brethren" regarding the GHADC election issue.

Authorities said security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas across the Garo Hills region as the administration continues to monitor the situation closely.