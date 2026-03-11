HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meghalaya Curfew: East Garo Hills Under Lockdown After Protest Deaths

Meghalaya Curfew: East Garo Hills Under Lockdown After Protest Deaths

March 11, 2026 16:43 IST

Following deadly clashes during district council elections, a curfew has been imposed in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills to maintain order and prevent further violence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @SangmaConrad/Twitter

Key Points

  • Curfew imposed in East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, as a preventive measure after violent protests.
  • Two people were killed in police firing during protests in West Garo Hills over district council elections.
  • The protests stemmed from opposition to non-Garo communities participating in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.
  • Security forces are on high alert, with Army and RAF deployed in sensitive areas.
  • Meghalaya government has postponed the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections due to the unrest.

Curfew was imposed in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, a day after two persons were killed in police firing during protests over the district council elections in neighbouring West Garo Hills, officials said.

According to officials, the curfew was imposed as a preventive measure following apprehensions of possible disturbances to public peace and tranquillity in the district.

 

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner R P Marak said the district administration decided to enforce the curfew to prevent any untoward incidents amid the prevailing tense situation in the neighbouring district.

"In view of the prevailing situation and credible inputs about the likelihood of disturbances that may endanger human life and property, curfew has been imposed in the district as an immediate preventive measure to maintain public order," Marak told PTI.

He said the order was issued under relevant provisions of law restricting the movement of people in notified areas until further orders.

The development comes a day after two persons were killed in police firing during violent protests in West Garo Hills district, where demonstrators opposed the participation of non-Garo communities in the filing of nominations for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Officials said security forces have been put on alert across the region, while additional forces, including five columns of the Army and RAF, have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that his government had decided to postpone the elections in the wake of the unrest.

