Meet team Narendra Modi 2.0

May 30, 2019 22:37 IST

A total of 58 ministers were sworn in on Friday along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new Council of Ministers comprises of 25 Cabinet ministers, nine Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State (MoSes).

State-wise allotment in the cabinet shows that there are nine ministers from Uttar Pradesh, eight from Maharashtra, five from Bihar, four from Karnataka and three from Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan each.

There are six women in the Council of Ministers.

Here's a full break-up of Modi's Team 2.0.

CABINET MINISTERS

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Jayaram Gadkari

D V Sadanand Gowda

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ram Vilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

S Jaishankar

Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank

Arjun Munda

Smriti Zubin Irani

Dr Harsh Vardhan

Prakash Javadekar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Pralhad Joshi

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey

Arvind Sawant

Giriraj Singh

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

MoS (Independent Charge)

Santosh Gangwar

Rao Inderjit Singh

Shripad Naik

Dr Jitendra Singh

Kiren Rijiju

Prahlad Patel

R K Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

MoS

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Gen V K Singh (retd)

Krishnan Pal Gurjar

Raosaheb Danve

G Kishan Reddy

Parshottam Rupala

Ramdas Athawale

Niranjan Jyoti

Babul Supriyo

Sanjeev Balyan

Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

Anurag Thakur

Suresh Angadi

Nityanand Rai

Rattan Lal Kataria

V Muralidheeran

Renuka Singh Saruta

Som Prakash

Rameshwar Teli

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Kailash Choudhary

Debashree Chaudhuri