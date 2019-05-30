Meet team Narendra Modi 2.0

The new Council of Ministers comprises of 25 Cabinet ministers, 9 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State.
A total of 58 ministers were sworn in on Friday along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The new Council of Ministers comprises of 25 Cabinet ministers, nine Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State (MoSes).
State-wise allotment in the cabinet shows that there are nine ministers from Uttar Pradesh, eight from Maharashtra, five from Bihar, four from Karnataka and three from Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan each.
There are six women in the Council of Ministers.
Here's a full break-up of Modi's Team 2.0.
CABINET MINISTERS
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Jayaram Gadkari
D V Sadanand Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ram Vilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thaawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Zubin Irani
Dr Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
MoS (Independent Charge)
Santosh Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Naik
Dr Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
MoS
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Gen V K Singh (retd)
Krishnan Pal Gurjar
Raosaheb Danve
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Balyan
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Anurag Thakur
Suresh Angadi
Nityanand Rai
Rattan Lal Kataria
V Muralidheeran
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debashree Chaudhuri