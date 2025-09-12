Meet One Of The BJP's Most Powerful Leaders

Much of the credit for bringing the BJP, which had lost ground in UP, back to the top goes to Sunil Bansal.

IMAGE: A rare glimpse of Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Sunil Bansal. Photograph: ANI Photo

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed its national General Secretary Sunil Bansal as convener of the 15-day-long Seva Pakhwada.

Bansal, a key leader in the BJP since 2014, had previously handled organisational responsibilities in Odisha, Bengal and Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections, as well as serving as the Uttar Pradesh organisational secretary, where he played a key role in the BJP's return to power in Uttar Pradesh after several years.

Now entrusted with the Seva Pakhwada', Bansal has already held workshops with BJP leaders across the country to prepare for the mega campaign.

The campaign will run from September 17 (Modi's birthday) to October 2 (the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri).

The BJP has planned a wide range of activities, including blood donation and health camps, cleanliness drives, the 'One Tree in Mother's Name' initiative, and exhibitions and dialogue programmes.

Bansal stated that 771 dialogue programmes will be conducted across states, including special interactions with differently abled citizens, during which assistive devices will also be distributed.

The 'Modi Vikas Marathon' will be organised simultaneously on September 21 in more than 75 major cities. Additionally, all BJP MPs will host sports festivals across their constituencies.

Registrations for the sports festival began on August 29, with formal events starting on September 21. The campaign will continue through December and January, with cultural programmes, such as painting competitions, also planned.

Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav and Bansal, while addressing a press conference, also announced that from September 25 (Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti), the BJP will launch the Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat campaign, which will continue till December 25.

As a senior pracharak of the Rashtriya Swyamseva Sangh, Sunil Bansal currently serves as the BJP's national general secretary. Bansal has been with the BJP since 2016.

After being relieved of his responsibility as the national joint organising secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, he was appointed organisational secretary of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Much of the credit for bringing the BJP, which had lost ground in UP, back to the top goes to Bansal.

Even after spending nearly 11 years in the BJP, Bansal had never spoken to the media. For the first time, he addressed the media on Thursday, September 11, to share details about the Seva Pakhwada campaign.