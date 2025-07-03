BJP Gears Up For National President Election

The BJP's constitution mandates that the party should complete the process of electing block, district and state chiefs before it elects its national president.

IMAGE: A Bharatiya Janata Party supporter smeared in orange paint, holding a mace and an 'Operation Sindoor' cutout, at a meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Siwan, Bihar, June 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

With five more state units of the Bharatiya Janata Party electing their presidents on Tuesday, the party crossed the threshold of 50 per cent of its 37 state units getting their respective chiefs.

It paves the way for the party to elect its new national president, who will succeed its sitting chief Union minister J P Nadda.

Nadda's term expired in January last year, which the party had extended till the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls.

It was further extended until the completion of the party's internal elections.

The BJP's constitution mandates that the party should complete the process of electing block, district and state chiefs before it elects its national president.

On Monday, the BJP's Puducherry and Mizoram units elected their respective presidents, while BJP's state units in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh elected their respective presidents on Tuesday.

With this, 21 state units have now elected their chiefs.

In Mumbai, former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan was unanimously elected as the state BJP president at a party meeting.

In Dehradun, Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt was re-elected as president of the Uttarakhand BJP.

In Shimla, five-term former legislator Rajiv Bindal was re-elected unopposed as the party's Himachal Pradesh unit chief.

In Hyderabad, former MLC N Ramchander Rao, a Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad veteran and senior advocate, was announced as the new president of the BJP in Telangana, succeeding Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, senior BJP leader P V N Madhav succeeded D Purandeswari as the state unit chief. He was also elected unanimously.

The BJP's West Bengal state unit could also announce its state unit chief by later this week.

The issue of the election of the BJP's national president is also likely to come up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's three-day all India prant pracharak meeting from July 4 to 6 in New Delhi, which RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, all six joint general secretaries and others will attend.

Sources said the BJP leadership and that of the RSS will exchange notes on the issue.

