What Mohan Bhagwat Told India...

By REDIFF NEWS
August 30, 2025 11:04 IST

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat during a question-and-answer session as part of the RSS' three-day lecture series on '100 years of Sangh journey', in New Delhi, August 28, 2025. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had a three-day lecture series at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi which started on August 26 and culminiated on August 28, 2025, to mark its centenary titled '100 Years of the Sangh's Journey - New Horizons'.

On the occasion, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat traced the RSS' journey, reflecting on its legacy in service, culture, unity, and involvement in nation-building.

In a question-answer session lasting two-and-a-half hours, Bhagwat responded to questions ranging from Manusmriti to AI, tariffs to caste, education, patriotism, national language, Partition, illegal immigration, attacks on Muslims, and the age of retirement for politicians.

 

'Struggle Might Be There But No Quarrel'

 

Differences Between RSS, BJP: 'No quarrel anywhere'

 

Sangh Protested Against Partition

 

'Never Said Someone Should Retire'

 

3 Child Policy For India

 

Videos curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Never suggested Modi should retire at 75: Mohan Bhagwat
Whatever is made here, don't import: RSS chief Bhagwat
'RSS' Dharma Is 'Samanwaya'
'Bharat' our identity, shouldn't be translated: Bhagwat
'BJP Not Obliged To Accept RSS Recommendations''
