IIMT University Forms Inquiry Panel, Suspends Officials After Student Death

Following the tragic death of an MBA student, IIMT University has launched an inquiry, suspended hostel officials, and initiated a review of student fees to address concerns raised by the student's family.

Key Points IIMT University constitutes a 13-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of MBA student Anu Gupta.

Three hostel officials, including the hostel director, have been suspended pending the completion of the investigation.

A compensation committee has been formed to determine financial assistance for the bereaved family of the deceased student.

The university administration is also reviewing student fees in light of the incident.

IIMT University here has constituted a 13-member inquiry committee in connection with the death of MBA student Anu Gupta and suspended three hostel officials, including the hostel director, pending completion of the probe, officials said on Friday.

University Response to Student Death

University spokesperson Sunil Sharma said that the committee comprises university officials as well as six student representatives.

Sharma said that while the loss of the student could not be compensated, a separate compensation committee headed by Registrar Prof (Dr) V P Rakesh had been formed to determine financial assistance for the bereaved family.

Hostel Officials Suspended

Meanwhile, hostel director Dr Lakhvinder Singh and girls' hostel wardens Suman Garg and Sumanlata have been suspended with immediate effect to ensure a fair inquiry, the spokesperson said.

Review of Student Fees

The university administration also said that the fee determination committee had been directed to examine issues related to student fees and take necessary action.

Details of the Incident

Anu Gupta, a final-year MBA student from Saharanpur, was found dead in the lobby of the girls' hostel on May 20. She had been residing on the third floor of the hostel building.

Police had earlier said preliminary investigation suggested suicide, though the motive was yet to be ascertained.

However, the student's family accused the university administration of mental harassment and abetment to suicide and filed a complaint at the Ganganagar police station.