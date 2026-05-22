HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » IIMT University Forms Inquiry Panel, Suspends Officials After Student Death

IIMT University Forms Inquiry Panel, Suspends Officials After Student Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 15:56 IST

Following the tragic death of an MBA student, IIMT University has launched an inquiry, suspended hostel officials, and initiated a review of student fees to address concerns raised by the student's family.

Key Points

  • IIMT University constitutes a 13-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of MBA student Anu Gupta.
  • Three hostel officials, including the hostel director, have been suspended pending the completion of the investigation.
  • A compensation committee has been formed to determine financial assistance for the bereaved family of the deceased student.
  • The university administration is also reviewing student fees in light of the incident.

IIMT University here has constituted a 13-member inquiry committee in connection with the death of MBA student Anu Gupta and suspended three hostel officials, including the hostel director, pending completion of the probe, officials said on Friday.

University Response to Student Death

University spokesperson Sunil Sharma said that the committee comprises university officials as well as six student representatives.

 

Sharma said that while the loss of the student could not be compensated, a separate compensation committee headed by Registrar Prof (Dr) V P Rakesh had been formed to determine financial assistance for the bereaved family.

Hostel Officials Suspended

Meanwhile, hostel director Dr Lakhvinder Singh and girls' hostel wardens Suman Garg and Sumanlata have been suspended with immediate effect to ensure a fair inquiry, the spokesperson said.

Review of Student Fees

The university administration also said that the fee determination committee had been directed to examine issues related to student fees and take necessary action.

Details of the Incident

Anu Gupta, a final-year MBA student from Saharanpur, was found dead in the lobby of the girls' hostel on May 20. She had been residing on the third floor of the hostel building.

Police had earlier said preliminary investigation suggested suicide, though the motive was yet to be ascertained.

However, the student's family accused the university administration of mental harassment and abetment to suicide and filed a complaint at the Ganganagar police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IIMT University Student Death Sparks Suicide Investigation
IIMT University Student Death Sparks Suicide Investigation
Suspicious Death of BCA Student at Meerut University Hostel Sparks Police Investigation
MD Student Found Dead in Meerut, Suicide Suspected
Assam student assaulted at MP tribal varsity hostel; 5 booked
Assam student assaulted at MP tribal varsity hostel; 5 booked
IIT-M student dies by suicide, second in a month; academic issues suspected
IIT-M student dies by suicide, second in a month; academic issues suspected

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Watch! Heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds sweep across J-K's Doda1:08

Watch! Heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds sweep...

Desi Queen Alert! Tripti Dimri Flaunts Royal Elegance1:41

Desi Queen Alert! Tripti Dimri Flaunts Royal Elegance

Madhuri Dixit's Killer Saree Look Breaks The Internet1:20

Madhuri Dixit's Killer Saree Look Breaks The Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO