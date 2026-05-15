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Meant to abolish caste system, Udhayanidhi clarifies on Sanatan remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 15, 2026 10:36 IST

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Udhayanidhi Stalin defends his Sanatan Dharma eradication remark, clarifying that his intention is to abolish the divisive caste system and promote equality for all in Tamil Nadu.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin

IMAGE: DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin led a walkout of DMK MLAs from the Tamil Nadu Assembly after delivering a speech, in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Udhayanidhi Stalin clarifies his Sanatan Dharma remark, focusing on abolishing the caste system.
  • Stalin advocates for equal rights for all individuals, regardless of caste, in temples and society.
  • He emphasises that abolishing the caste system does not mean preventing anyone from going to temples.
  • Stalin reiterates his commitment to opposing inequality and oppression, following the principles of Periyar, Ambedkar, Anna, and Kalaignar.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who stoked a fresh controversy over his Sanatan Dharma eradication remark in Tamil Nadu Assembly, has said that he had meant to abolish that system which divides people into upper and lower castes.

Stalin's Stance on Caste System and Temple Access

Abolishing the caste system did not mean that no one should go to the temple. It meant that everyone should have equal rights, not only in the temple but also in society, he explained in a post on 'X' on Thursday.

 

"When I spoke in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, I said the caste system that divides people must be abolished. Some people criticise me for this. I am not a person who is afraid. The Dravidian movement emerged out of opposition. In that sense, I would like to give a small explanation," the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said.

Advocating for Equality and Social Justice

He said, "When I say that the caste system should be abolished, it does not mean that no one should go to the temple. It means that everyone should have equal rights, not only in the temple, but also in the society."

He had said so in that sense and added that he wanted to abolish the system that divides people into upper caste and lower caste.

Commitment to Periyar, Ambedkar, Anna, and Kalaignar's Principles

"I also spoke on the principles spoken by Periyar, Ambedkar, Anna and Kalaignar. We are not against anyone's belief in God. But we will strongly oppose inequality and oppression," Udhayanidhi said.

On Tuesday, in his maiden speech as the LoP in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi called for the "abolition" of Sanatana Dharma, claiming it divides people, repeating the controversial remarks he made in September 2023.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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