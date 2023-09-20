Udhayanidhi reiterates: 'If Sanatan is destroyed...'

Amid a simmering controversy over his remarks against Sanatan Dharma, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has once again justified his call stating that eliminating Sanatan will also lead to destroying untouchability.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We say that Santan Dharma should be abolished only to abolish untouchability. I believe that if Sanatan is destroyed, untouchability will also be destroyed," the junior Stalin said on Tuesday in response to the Tamil Nadu Governor's remarks on social discrimination in the state.

Governor Ravi had during a cultural event conducted by Tamil Seva Sangam in Thanjavur last week spoke in detail about social discrimination based on a person's caste that is still prevalent in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi, who is also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's son, while, addressing a 'Santana Abolition Conference' recently said, "Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality."

He also compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, or the Coronavirus and said,

"Few things cannot be opposed; those should be abhorred only. We cannot oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona; we have to eradicate them. That's how we eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated."

His remarks created a political slugfest in the country with leaders of political rivals National Democratic Alliance and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance alliance taking potshots at each other.

Amid this political slugfest, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, and the Aam Aadmi Party, which are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, distanced themselves from the DMK leader.