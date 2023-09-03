Eradicate Sanatan Dharma, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that "Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed."

"I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that," Udhayanidhi said.

He further said, "Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated."

"The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against Social Justice and equality," he added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin posted on X (Former Twitter) and said that he is ready to face any legal challenge and will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats.

"Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our CM MK Stalin. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit," Udhayanidhi posted on X.