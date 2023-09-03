News
Rediff.com  » News » Eradicate Sanatan Dharma, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Eradicate Sanatan Dharma, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2023 11:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that "Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed."

"I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that," Udhayanidhi said.

He further said, "Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated."

 

"The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against Social Justice and equality," he added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin posted on X (Former Twitter) and said that he is ready to face any legal challenge and will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats.

"Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our CM MK Stalin. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit," Udhayanidhi posted on X.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Encyclopedia of Hinduism is a great contribution to humanity'
'Hinduism should not lose its USP, and that is tolerance'
Hinduism has been hijacked by Hindutva
K L Rahul gets nod for World Cup; Samson misses out
US Open: Alcaraz holds off Evans; Pegula in last 16
After Putin, Xi Jinping to skip G20 summit in Delhi
Chandrayaan-3 rover put to 'sleep, may wake up on...
