Delhi Mayor orders crackdown on basement coaching centres

A day after three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday directed that take strict action be taken against commercial activities being run in basements.

IMAGE: Search operation underway at a coaching centre where three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement. Photograph: ANI on X

Oberoi directed the MCD commissioner to take strict action against all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements, which she said are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms.

She also called for an inquiry to identify if any MCD officers were responsible in the incident.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

"Yesterday some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajinder Nagar due to flooding and out of them three students lost their lives. This is very shocking. This incident needs thorough investigation and swift and strongest possible action," Oberoi said.

"It is also our responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not recur in any part of Delhi," the mayor added.

Directing the MCD commissioner to take action against coaching centres being run from basements, Oberoi asked for an immediate inquiry to identify if any officers of MCD are also responsible for the incident.

"If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them," she said.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate following heavy rain in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area.