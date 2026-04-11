MBA student injured in stabbing at Mumbai hip-hop festival

An MBA student was injured in a stabbing incident at a hip-hop festival in Mumbai, prompting a police investigation into the assault at the Bandra Kurla Complex grounds.

Photograph: Nate Chute/Reuters

Key Points An MBA student was stabbed at a hip-hop and youth culture festival held at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.

The student, a resident of Sion, sustained superficial injuries from a sharp object.

Police are investigating the incident and are in the process of registering a case.

The victim is currently stable after receiving medical treatment.

An MBA student suffered injuries after being stabbed during a hip-hop and youth culture festival in Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at the MMRDA Grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex area, an official said.

The student, a resident of Sion area, was attacked with a sharp object by an unidentified person at the event. He was provided medical treatment and is currently stable, police said.

The student later approached the police with a complaint.

A senior police official said his injury is superficial and police are in the process of registering a case.