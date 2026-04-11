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Home  » News » MBA student injured in stabbing at Mumbai hip-hop festival

MBA student injured in stabbing at Mumbai hip-hop festival

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 23:43 IST

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An MBA student was injured in a stabbing incident at a hip-hop festival in Mumbai, prompting a police investigation into the assault at the Bandra Kurla Complex grounds.

Photograph: Nate Chute/Reuters

Photograph: Nate Chute/Reuters

Key Points

  • An MBA student was stabbed at a hip-hop and youth culture festival held at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.
  • The student, a resident of Sion, sustained superficial injuries from a sharp object.
  • Police are investigating the incident and are in the process of registering a case.
  • The victim is currently stable after receiving medical treatment.

An MBA student suffered injuries after being stabbed during a hip-hop and youth culture festival in Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at the MMRDA Grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex area, an official said.

 

The student, a resident of Sion area, was attacked with a sharp object by an unidentified person at the event. He was provided medical treatment and is currently stable, police said.

The student later approached the police with a complaint.

A senior police official said his injury is superficial and police are in the process of registering a case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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