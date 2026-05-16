Teacher Accused Of Punishing Students; Inquiry Ordered

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An education department inquiry has been launched in Mathura after a teacher was accused of subjecting two students to harsh corporal punishment at a private school.

Key Points A teacher at Sri BrijDham Public School in Govardhan is accused of punishing two Class 3 students.

The teacher allegedly made the children stand in the sun, stripped them, and forced them to squat and walk.

The teacher is also accused of beating the children with a plastic pipe.

The District Education Officer has launched an inquiry into the incident.

At least two children were allegedly subjected to corporal punishment by a teacher at a private school here, prompting the education department to order an inquiry, officials said on Saturday.

Allegations Against The Teacher

According to a complaint submitted to the District Education Officer, the complainant's son and nephew, Class 3 students of Sri BrijDham Public School in Govardhan, were punished by a teacher, Surendra, after the children failed to answer questions to his satisfaction.

The complainant alleged that the teacher made the children stand in the sun, stripped them naked and forced them to squat and walk in that position.

Investigation Launched

He further alleged that the teacher beat the children with a plastic pipe whenever they stopped.

Basic Education Officer Ratan Kirti told PTI that a notice has been served in connection with the incident, and a three-member team has been constituted to conduct an inquiry and submit its report within three days.