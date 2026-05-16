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Home » News » Teacher Accused Of Punishing Students; Inquiry Ordered

Teacher Accused Of Punishing Students; Inquiry Ordered

May 16, 2026 23:31 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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An education department inquiry has been launched in Mathura after a teacher was accused of subjecting two students to harsh corporal punishment at a private school.

Key Points

At least two children were allegedly subjected to corporal punishment by a teacher at a private school here, prompting the education department to order an inquiry, officials said on Saturday.

Allegations Against The Teacher

According to a complaint submitted to the District Education Officer, the complainant's son and nephew, Class 3 students of Sri BrijDham Public School in Govardhan, were punished by a teacher, Surendra, after the children failed to answer questions to his satisfaction.

 

The complainant alleged that the teacher made the children stand in the sun, stripped them naked and forced them to squat and walk in that position.

Investigation Launched

He further alleged that the teacher beat the children with a plastic pipe whenever they stopped.

Basic Education Officer Ratan Kirti told PTI that a notice has been served in connection with the incident, and a three-member team has been constituted to conduct an inquiry and submit its report within three days.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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