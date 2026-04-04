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Outrage as Madrassa Teachers Arrested for Beating Student in Viral Video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 17:03 IST

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Two madrassa teachers in Saharanpur, India, face arrest after a disturbing video surfaced online, allegedly showing them beating a 10-year-old student and igniting widespread condemnation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two madrassa teachers in Saharanpur were arrested for allegedly beating a 10-year-old student.
  • A video showing the child being beaten and begging for mercy sparked public outrage.
  • Police have registered a case and initiated legal action against the accused teachers, identified as Junaid and Shoaib.
  • The incident occurred at Darul Uloom Zakaria madrassa, and police are investigating the exact date.
  • Authorities are also searching for the individual who recorded the video of the alleged child abuse.

Two madrassa teachers were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly beating up a 10-year-old student with a stick, police said. A purported video of the incident showing the child begging for mercy as he is hit repeatedly has triggered public outrage.

The incident, alleged to have happened at Darul Uloom Zakaria madrassa, came to light on Friday after the video surfaced online. Police said the child fled the madrassa after the incident, while authorities are trying to find out the exact date of the incident.

 

The video shows a teacher raining blows on the child after he was told to lie flat on the floor, while another teacher is seen holding him down.

Amid the boy's cries for mercy, the second teacher at one point holds the boy's legs up, with the teacher holding the stick hitting the 10-year-old repeatedly on the soles of his feet.

The clip which is circulating widely on the internet has sparked outrage.

Arrests and Legal Action

Circle Officer (Gangoh) Ashok Sisodhiya told PTI that the police have registered a case and arrested both the teachers. The accused have been identified as Junaid (28) and Shoaib (30), and appropriate legal action has been initiated.

A case was registered following a written complaint by Qari Sajid Hasan, a resident of Khanpur Gurjar village, who said that the madrassa is attended by the children from surrounding villages.

Police are also looking for the person who recorded the video. Sisodhiya said strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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