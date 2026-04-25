UP Headmaster Arrested For Allegedly Beating Class 1 Student

A primary school headmaster in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly beating a Class 1 student with a stick, raising concerns about school safety and disciplinary actions.

Key Points A headmaster in Sultanpur, UP, has been arrested for allegedly beating a Class 1 student.

The incident occurred after a dispute between the victim and another student.

The headmaster allegedly used a stick to beat the student based on a complaint from a classmate's mother.

Police have registered a case against the headmaster, and legal proceedings are underway.

Police arrested a primary school headmaster on Saturday for allegedly beating a Class 1 student with a stick.

The incident took place on Friday at a primary school in Tikaria Pure Hela village under the Kudwar police station area in Sultanpur, police said.

Details of the Incident

The victim, identified as Shivansh, is a Class 1 student at the school.

According to the student, a dispute arose between him and his classmate Saurabh.

As the argument escalated, Saurabh called his mother to the school. Based on her complaint, the headmaster allegedly beat Shivansh with a stick in the afternoon, the student said.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Shivansh's father, Vikas Sharma, resides in Lucknow, and the child is currently living with his maternal grandparents in Tikaria village for his studies.

Circle Officer (City) Saurabh Samant said police registered a case against the accused headmaster following a complaint. "A case was lodged, and the accused has been arrested. Further legal proceedings are underway," he said.