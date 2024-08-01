News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army Created Bridge Overnight In Wayanad

Army Created Bridge Overnight In Wayanad

By REDIFF NEWS
August 01, 2024 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Despite facing inclement weather, rising water levels and the challenges of working through the night, the Madras Engineers Group team completed the bridge at landslide-hit Choorlamala in Wayanad.

 

Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

 

Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

 

Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

 

IMAGE: Major General V T Mathew,General Officer Commanding Karnataka and Kerala sub area, who is charge of rescue operations, briefs Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the ongoing rescue effort, here and below. Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

 

IMAGE: 'A Bridge never too far for #IndianArmy, be it in war or in peace. Valiant #MadrasSappers constructed an improvised 100ft foot bridge overnight and opened for public. This will further aid the rescue operations and assist in quick evacuation of stranded people', here and below. Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

 

Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

 

Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

 

IMAGE: Indian Army engineers and soldiers work through adverse conditions to complete the Chooralmala bridge. Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

 

IMAGE: 'The Indian Army, in coordination with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, conducted search operations at three locations -- Attamala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Each team is accompanied by a dog squad.
Five JCBs have been shifted to the west side of the stream to clear debris and facilitate search operations', here and below. Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
He Warned About The Kerala Disaster
He Warned About The Kerala Disaster
'Such A Tragedy Has Never Happened'
'Such A Tragedy Has Never Happened'
Wayanad rescuers fight crippling odds to save 1,500
Wayanad rescuers fight crippling odds to save 1,500
Dr Mohan's Desi-Chinese Chilly Paneer
Dr Mohan's Desi-Chinese Chilly Paneer
Kriti's Greek Holiday
Kriti's Greek Holiday
40 missing in HP cloudburst; 7 dead in U'khand
40 missing in HP cloudburst; 7 dead in U'khand
Shastri lauds Rohit as a batting and captaincy maestro
Shastri lauds Rohit as a batting and captaincy maestro

More like this

How Nature Wreaked Havoc In Wayanad

How Nature Wreaked Havoc In Wayanad

See: Army Rescue Operation In Wayanad

See: Army Rescue Operation In Wayanad

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances