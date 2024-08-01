Army Created Bridge Overnight In Wayanad

Despite facing inclement weather, rising water levels and the challenges of working through the night, the Madras Engineers Group team completed the bridge at landslide-hit Choorlamala in Wayanad.

IMAGE: Major General V T Mathew,General Officer Commanding Karnataka and Kerala sub area, who is charge of rescue operations, briefs Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the ongoing rescue effort, here and below. Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

IMAGE: 'A Bridge never too far for #IndianArmy, be it in war or in peace. Valiant #MadrasSappers constructed an improvised 100ft foot bridge overnight and opened for public. This will further aid the rescue operations and assist in quick evacuation of stranded people', here and below. Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

IMAGE: Indian Army engineers and soldiers work through adverse conditions to complete the Chooralmala bridge. Photograph: @IaSouthern/X

IMAGE: 'The Indian Army, in coordination with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, conducted search operations at three locations -- Attamala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Each team is accompanied by a dog squad.

Five JCBs have been shifted to the west side of the stream to clear debris and facilitate search operations', here and below. Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

