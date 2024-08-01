How Nature Wreaked Havoc In Wayanad

The search for survivors continues after several devastating landslides triggered by heavy rainfall hit the hills in Wayanad district.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Drone views shows landslide sites, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows Army and rescue teams building a temporary bridge to cross a river at a landslide site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows members of rescue teams crossing a temporary bridge to reach a landslide site, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers help the rescued to cross a temporary bridge at a landslide site. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

IMAGE: A 68-member disaster response team from the Southern Naval Command with a medical team and equipment conducts rescue and relief operations at landslides hit Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Southern Naval Command disaster response team conduct rescue operations. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Territorial Army and Defence Security Corps personnel rescue 19 workers from Madhya Pradesh stranded at the Vanarani tea estate. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The workers from MP stranded at the Vanarani tea estate. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. Rescuers prepare to move the body of a victim from a landslide site. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers hold a stretcher as the search for survivors continues. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations underway at Chooralmala in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A dog squad joins the search and rescue operations at Chooralmala. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man weeps as he speaks to relatives after his home and autorickshaw were destroyed. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged vehicles and shops. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A destroyed home. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: An excavator clears tree branches as rescue operations continue. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: An excavator digs next to a damaged building. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A volunteer throws a bottle of water to a man during rescue operations. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Volunteers eat food as rescue operations continue. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Coast Guard disaster relief teams en route to Wayanad to provide relief materials to the landslide-affected people, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: IAF personnel after rescuing stranded people from landslide sites. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The National Flag flies at half-mast at the Kerala assembly in Thiruvananthapuram as a two-day mourning is observed in the state for victims of the Wayanad landslides. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com