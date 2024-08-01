News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How Nature Wreaked Havoc In Wayanad

How Nature Wreaked Havoc In Wayanad

By REDIFF NEWS
August 01, 2024 08:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The search for survivors continues after several devastating landslides triggered by heavy rainfall hit the hills in Wayanad district.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Drone views shows landslide sites, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A drone view shows Army and rescue teams building a temporary bridge to cross a river at a landslide site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A drone view shows members of rescue teams crossing a temporary bridge to reach a landslide site, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Soldiers help the rescued to cross a temporary bridge at a landslide site. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A 68-member disaster response team from the Southern Naval Command with a medical team and equipment conducts rescue and relief operations at landslides hit Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Southern Naval Command disaster response team conduct rescue operations. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Territorial Army and Defence Security Corps personnel rescue 19 workers from Madhya Pradesh stranded at the Vanarani tea estate. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The workers from MP stranded at the Vanarani tea estate. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. Rescuers prepare to move the body of a victim from a landslide site. Photograph: C K Thanseer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers hold a stretcher as the search for survivors continues. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations underway at Chooralmala in Wayanad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A dog squad joins the search and rescue operations at Chooralmala. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man weeps as he speaks to relatives after his home and autorickshaw were destroyed. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damaged vehicles and shops. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A destroyed home. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An excavator clears tree branches as rescue operations continue. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An excavator digs next to a damaged building. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A volunteer throws a bottle of water to a man during rescue operations. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers eat food as rescue operations continue. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Coast Guard disaster relief teams en route to Wayanad to provide relief materials to the landslide-affected people, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: IAF personnel after rescuing stranded people from landslide sites. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The National Flag flies at half-mast at the Kerala assembly in Thiruvananthapuram as a two-day mourning is observed in the state for victims of the Wayanad landslides. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
See: Army Rescue Operation In Wayanad
See: Army Rescue Operation In Wayanad
'Such A Tragedy Has Never Happened'
'Such A Tragedy Has Never Happened'
Wayanad landslide survivor lost 11 family members
Wayanad landslide survivor lost 11 family members
PIX: Marchand makes history with golden double
PIX: Marchand makes history with golden double
Ram-Krajicek dash Nadal-Alcaraz's doubles dream
Ram-Krajicek dash Nadal-Alcaraz's doubles dream
Hindujas' RCap purchase hangs fire as deadline looms
Hindujas' RCap purchase hangs fire as deadline looms
I-T dept starts scrutiny in reassssment cases
I-T dept starts scrutiny in reassssment cases

More like this

Wayanad rescuers fight crippling odds to save 1,500

Wayanad rescuers fight crippling odds to save 1,500

Rainfall way higher: Kerala CM refutes Shah's claim

Rainfall way higher: Kerala CM refutes Shah's claim

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances