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Massive fire breaks out in Rajdhani Express in MP, rail traffic hit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 12:14 IST

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A fire on the Rajdhani Express in Ratlam district prompted a swift evacuation, highlighting the importance of railway safety measures and causing temporary disruptions to train schedules on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

Rajdhani Express fire

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A fire erupted in the B-1 coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Ratlam district.
  • All 68 passengers were safely evacuated from the affected Rajdhani Express coach within 15 minutes.
  • The fire damaged the coach and an adjacent luggage van, leading to detachment from the train.
  • The incident caused disruption to rail traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai route, affecting several train schedules.
  • Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the Rajdhani Express fire.

A fire broke out in an air-conditioned coach of a Rajdhani Express heading from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, railway officials said.

Quick Evacuation Averts Disaster

The coach, carrying as many as 68 passengers, was evacuated within 15 minutes, and there were no casualties, they said, adding the schedules of several other trains were affected due to the incident. 

The blaze erupted at 5.15 am in the B-1 coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (train no. 12431), West Central Railway's Chief Public Relation Officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI over the phone.

The train had departed from Ratlam Junction at around 3.45 am.

The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways, PRO Mukesh Kumar of the Ratlam division said.

Impact on Rail Traffic

"All the passengers were deboarded from the affected coach in 15 minutes. The fire also damaged the second luggage-cum-guard van (SLR) attached behind the B-1 coach," Shrivastava said.

Railway authorities immediately switched off the overhead electric supply, and the fire was later doused.

The affected guard van and the coach were detached from the rake, and the train headed for its onward journey at around 9.45 am, Shrivastava said.

The train is likely to reach Kota station in Rajasthan around 11 am (as against its scheduled time of 8.45 am). An additional coach will be attached there to restore full capacity, as per the officials.

Response and Investigation

Kota railway PRO Ravindra Lakhara said all passengers were safely deboarded and none sustained injuries. Arrangements were made to accommodate the passengers in other coaches for their onward journey up to Kota, he added.

The incident disrupted rail traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai route, affecting the schedules of five to six trains. Some trains were halted at different stations following the incident, officials said.

Railway authorities also issued helpline numbers for passengers seeking information about train movements.

Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ajay Kumar Kalara was monitoring the situation. A relief train and a tower wagon were sent for rescue and restoration work, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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