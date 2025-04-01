HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Fire engulfs empty coach of Ahmedabad-Barauni Express

Fire engulfs empty coach of Ahmedabad-Barauni Express

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 01, 2025 00:11 IST

x

The rear coach of the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express was engulfed in heavy smoke after a fire on Monday evening between Khandwa and Itarsi section of the Bhopal division in Madhya Pradesh, though no one was hurt as the bogie was empty, an official said.

Image only for representation.

It was doused at 5:15pm and the train departed on its onward journey to Barauni, Bihar, at 5:20pm, West Central Railway (WCR) chief public relations officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

"It was not a fire but smoke emanating from the power-cum-luggage car of the last coach of the train," he informed from Jabalpur, where WCR is headquartered.

 

Shrivastava said due to the incident, traffic on the tracks was briefly hit.

The CPRO, however, maintained he was not sure whether electricity supply to the engine was disconnected after the incident, whose cause was not yet known.

Photographs circulating on social media showed a fire amid heavy smoke billowing out of the affected coach.

"Smoke started emanating from the last carriage of the train between Dharmkundi and Dularia stations when the train was about to reach Itarsi junction. The affected coach was detached from the train and the fire was extinguished. The train then departed for its destination," WCR's Bhopal PRO Naval Agrawal said.

A probe was ordered into the incident, he added.

CPRO Shrivastava said Western Railway officials will help in the probe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

1 killed, 3 injured as Kamakhya Express derail in Odisha
1 killed, 3 injured as Kamakhya Express derail in Odisha
Why Do Such Rail Accidents Happen?
Why Do Such Rail Accidents Happen?
'Railways is known for covering up accidents'
'Railways is known for covering up accidents'
Deadliest train accidents in India since independence
Deadliest train accidents in India since independence
Was sabotage behind Odisha's triple train crash?
Was sabotage behind Odisha's triple train crash?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

11 Tantalisingly Yummy Biryani Recipes

webstory image 3

Poco F7 Ultra Launched In India

VIDEOS

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks her airport look0:45

Tamannaah Bhatia rocks her airport look

Video: Hindu men shower flowers on Muslims celebrating Eid in Jaipur1:35

Video: Hindu men shower flowers on Muslims celebrating...

Dhanashree spotted at Mumbai airport0:44

Dhanashree spotted at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD