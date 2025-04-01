Fire engulfs empty coach of Ahmedabad-Barauni Express

The rear coach of the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express was engulfed in heavy smoke after a fire on Monday evening between Khandwa and Itarsi section of the Bhopal division in Madhya Pradesh, though no one was hurt as the bogie was empty, an official said.

Image only for representation.

It was doused at 5:15pm and the train departed on its onward journey to Barauni, Bihar, at 5:20pm, West Central Railway (WCR) chief public relations officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

"It was not a fire but smoke emanating from the power-cum-luggage car of the last coach of the train," he informed from Jabalpur, where WCR is headquartered.

Shrivastava said due to the incident, traffic on the tracks was briefly hit.

The CPRO, however, maintained he was not sure whether electricity supply to the engine was disconnected after the incident, whose cause was not yet known.

Photographs circulating on social media showed a fire amid heavy smoke billowing out of the affected coach.

"Smoke started emanating from the last carriage of the train between Dharmkundi and Dularia stations when the train was about to reach Itarsi junction. The affected coach was detached from the train and the fire was extinguished. The train then departed for its destination," WCR's Bhopal PRO Naval Agrawal said.

A probe was ordered into the incident, he added.

CPRO Shrivastava said Western Railway officials will help in the probe.