Martyrs' Day row: Omar climbs graveyard wall, jostles with police

A day after being locked indoors, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and several National Conference leaders on Monday slipped through security barricades to pay tributes to July 13 martyrs at Naqshband Sahib graveyard in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scales the wall of Naqshband Sahib graveyard to pay tributes to July 13 martyrs, in Srinagar. Photograph: @OmarAbdullah/X

Abdullah lambasted the Lieutenant Governor and the police for trying to stop him and his entourage from entering the martyrs' graveyard.

"It is sad that on the instructions of the people who claim that their responsibility is the security and law and order, we were not allowed to offer 'fateha' here. We were kept in house arrest (on Sunday). When gates opened, I expressed to the control room my desire to offer fateha. Within minutes, bunkers were put up and they were not removed late into the night," Abdullah told reporters after paying tributes at the graveyard.

Abdullah also shared a video in which he can be seen jostling with police personnel.

"This is the physical grappling I was subjected to but I am made of sterner stuff & was not to be stopped. I was doing nothing unlawful or illegal. In fact these “protectors of the law” need to explain under what law they were trying to stop us from offering Fatiha," Omar said on X.

