Forces launch drone-backed hunt to flush out 50 terrorists in Jammu hills

The security situation in the hinterland and along the borders of the Jammu region remains peaceful and under control, with the security forces maintaining a strong vigil and dominating the higher reaches of key areas through a series of operations aimed at tracking down 40 to 50 terrorists active in the region, official sources said.

IMAGE: File image of security forces carrying out a search operation in the Saniyal area of Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

Multi-tier measures, including an anti-drone strategy, additional deployments and a focus on intensified night operations, have been put in place to keep the terrorists on their toes, they said.

According to the sources, around 40 to 50 terrorists operating in multiple groups are currently active south of the Pir Panjal range.

"Nearly 80 percent of them are Pakistani nationals," a source said, citing earlier intelligence assessments and ongoing ground reports.

A series of counter-terror operations is underway in districts including Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda and Udhampur, they said. "We are acting on specific inputs regarding terrorist movements. They are being tracked and are on the run," said the sources familiar with the ongoing operations.

The operations are focused on the hinterlands of Kishtwar, Basantgarh, Rajouri and Poonch, with ground-level intelligence playing a critical role in directing troop movements.

Security has been significantly stepped up, with reinforcements deployed across high-sensitivity areas and higher reaches in the region.

"Higher reaches in the region have been brought under the effective control of forces and are being fully dominated. Night surveillance has been intensified using night vision devices and other modern equipment," a source said.

Routes previously exploited by terrorists to enter the Kashmir valley have been plugged and preventive measures are in place to block infiltration attempts.

"Cross-border activity continues and reports suggest that terrorists are being staged along the border. However, our troops are fully alert to foil any such design," the source added.

The anti-terror strategy has been revised with increased emphasis on night operations and tactics aimed at denying terrorists the opportunity to regroup or seek shelter and carry out night movement in the hill ranges.

However, the sources maintained that there are no credible reports suggesting that Pakistani regulars are operating alongside terrorist ranks as of now.

The sources also cited a recent encounter in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, where a terrorist group was caught off guard by Army personnel already dominating a strategic hilly area. The militants retaliated by hurling a grenade at the troops, confirming their growing unease in operating in the high-altitude belts now under tight surveillance.

"We are tightening the noose. They are finding it increasingly difficult to move and we will hunt them down, sooner or later," the sources said.

Dozens of attacks, operations and encounters have been witnessed in several hilly districts of the Jammu region during the past three years resulting in casualties to troops.